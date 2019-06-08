 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 8 June 2019

Sudanese authorities arrest opposition officials after meeting with Ethiopia’s Abiy

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ismail Jalab SPLM-N SG (C) and other FFC representatives discuss with Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed after a meeting in Khartoum on 7 June 2019 (ST Photo)

June 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security forces arrested SPLM-N Agar Secretary General Ismail Jalab and Spokesperson Mubarak Ardol in the first hours of Saturday morning after taking part in a meeting of the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Also, the security authorities arrested Mohamed Ismat, a leading member of the Unionists in Opposition who was part of the FFC delegation for the meeting with Abiy.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune late on Friday, Jalab said the Ethiopian prime minister told the FFC delegation that he had been informed by the Sudanese authorities that Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader would be released within two days.

He further said that African Union Special Envoy for Sudan EL-hacen Lebatt told them that the Transitional Military Council (TMC) confirmed Arman’s arrest.

SPLM-N sources in the capital Khartoum say the two rebel officials who are part of the Movement’s Goodwill delegation were taken to an unknown place.

The Sudanese opposition in their meeting with the visiting Ethiopian prime minister asked for a number of confidence-building measures to create a conducive environment for talks including the release of political detainees.

The opposition sources mention that the arrest has been conducted by the Rapid Support Forces and agents of the National Intelligence and Security Services.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why comrade Pagan is right? 2019-06-03 04:11:01 Luka Kuol, I followed the interview of comrade (cde) Pagan with Tereza about his decision to relinquish his leadership of the SPLM Former Detainees and his utter lack of trust of the unification (...)

What do we know about UN Resolution 2469 (2019) and The Final Status of Abyei? 2019-05-29 22:57:06 By Luka Kuol With much-appreciated efforts of our South Sudan Mission in New York, the leading role played by the US Mission in New York in drafting the resolution and building consensus among (...)

Has the position of Bari Community regarding the relocation of the Capital City from Juba changed? 2019-05-27 14:00:11 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi In March 2011, Bari Community BC issued its position rejecting to offer land to the South (thern) Sudan government to build a national capital in or around Juba. Gen. (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.