Arab League calls for restraint in Sudan

June 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Arab League Secretary-General said following with great concern the recent developments in Sudan and called all parties to exercise restraint.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit

The Arab League which was criticized for keeping silent over the bloody crackdown on peaceful protesters in Sudan was the last regional body to condemn the raid on the main protest site by the Rapid Support Forces that killed over 100 people.

"Aboul Gheit called on all Sudanese parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that would contribute to fuelling the situation and escalating it or lead to a deviation from the peaceful approach," said his spokesperson Mahmoud Afifi on Friday.

The Arab League chief further called to bring closer regional and international positions to enable Sudanese to succeed in the democratic transition in a national context and without interference or external pressure.

The Sudanese authorities said only 61 people were killed during the raid.

For its part, the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change called for an international investigation on the attack.

