UAE calls for investigation into Sudan’s "massacre"

June 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Arab Emirates voiced concern about the “massacre” committed against Sudanese peaceful protester and calls for an investigation on the attack, said Anwar Gargash Minister of State for Foreign Affairs on Friday.

bodies of some people killed by the RSF militiamen on the sit-in area at a hospital in Khartoum on 3 June 2019 (ST photo)

Gargash made his call during a speech he delivered at the Globsec security and policy conference in Slovakia’s capital, on Friday.

"We are concerned about the massacre we’ve seen. We support calls for proper investigation," he said according to Reuters.

"We think it has complicated issues. We recognize that after 30 years of Bashir’s rule you won’t have a unified opposition, the only way forward is really a dialogue," he added.

He is the first Arab official to publically denounce the carnage.

The official Emirati news agency (WAM) in its report about the meeting of Bratislava mentioned that the minister referred to events in Sudan and Libya, stressing that the lesson of the Arab Spring is that countries must answer the will of the people while also maintaining institutional stability.

"The great challenge in these countries, as we can see from the experience of the Arab Spring, is: how can popular change be achieved while maintaining institutional stability?"

Opposition medical groups say 113 people were killed on Monday 3 June when militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) raided the sit-in area and opened fire on the peaceful protesters.

The killing of civilians was condemned by the regional and international community while the ruling military council said they are investigating into the attack.

(ST)