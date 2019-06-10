SPLM-N Arman and his comrades have been released: Sudan’s official agency

June 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese security service Monday released Yasir Arman the deputy head of the SPL0M-N Agar, the Movement’s Secretary Ismail Jalab and its Spokesperson Mubarak Ardol.
- Arman waves the V for victory during a visit to the site protest on Monday evening 27 May 2019 (ST Photo)
The official Sudan News Agency issued a short statement confirming that the three have been released without further details.
The authorities did not explain the reason for their arbitrary detention.
Arman had been arrested on 5 June while Jalab and Ardol were arrested on 8 June after a meeting the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who convinced the opposition to accept resuming talks with the government under some conditions.
The three SPLM-N Agar leading members arrived in Khartoum as a goodwill delegation to promote peace and reconciliation after the fall of al-Bashir’s regime.
Their arrest was condemned by the Sudanese opposition, the region and the international community.
The military junta had pledged to release Aram soon, Abiy told the opposition groups during his meeting with them.
(ST)
