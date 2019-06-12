 
 
 
Security Council condemns killing of civilians in Sudan

June 11, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Security Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on civilians by the militiamen of the Rapid Support forces nine days ago.

JPEG - 77.7 kb
A UN Security Council meeting (Photo: UN/Paulo Filgueiras)

Despite the important number of victims which has reached over 100 peaceful protesters, China and Russia had blocked a bid at the Security Council by Germany and United Kingdom on 5 June to condemn the killing of civilians on 3 June.

However, after the decision of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council to suspend Sudan’s membership the two countries had to pretext to veto the condemnation of the flagrant violation of human rights.

“The Members of the Council strongly condemned the recent violence in the Republic of the Sudan and expressed their regret for the loss of lives and injuries amongst civilians,” reads the statement which was unanimously adopted.

The (…) Council encouraged the Secretary-General to continue to support regional and international efforts, in particular, those led by the African Union, to facilitate and agree on a national transitional process for the benefit of the people of Sudan, and without prejudice to future agreements of Sudanese stakeholders and, as stated by the African Union, without external interference,” further stressed the statement.

The ruling military council on Monday acknowledged that some of its military elements were involved in the attack on the pro-democracy sit-in, and pledged to release the findings of its investigations.

Several texts released on the social media claims that the bloody attack was planned by Islamist in the security apparatus who used the militia of the former ruling National Congress Party.

However, activists who were at the protest site asserted that the was carried out by the RSF forces from Darfur region.

(ST)

  • 12 June 11:40, by Pakuai

    SUDAN TRIBUNE is at again? By the way, the UNSC would be changed by us. Criminals in the US, the UK and France are not going to be bullying other countries. The UK and France will not again enjoy their *so-called UNSC* seats. The US will still retain her in that evil club, but first, bombed the evils who consider themselves to own that *damned UN building* and their *dirty intrigues and risuals* often performed on that building fellows>>>

    repondre message

    • 12 June 11:56, by Pakuai

      By the way, SUDAN TRIBUNE. The French legions mercenaries) in DRC, central Africa republic (CAR) and Chad are going to be rounded and killed. The US and France thought, that they can *revisit* their so-called *FASHODA INCIDENT* here on the bank if the Nile, in our former Upper Nile region! The criminals in the UK always claimed to have colonized ’South Sudan and the South Sudanese people’, and hence South Sudan is a former British colony and the UK can always do what it want to do in South Sudan and over South Sudanese people, just>>>

      repondre message

      • 12 June 12:05, by Pakuai

        like what the French masters always to their so-called French West Africa, Central Africa republic (CAR), Chad or Belgium Congo?. Where French legions have never left those countries. And in those former French slave countries, whenever a ’politician who doesn’t sing the masters in Paris’s come up, then he is *take down* by the *French legions* in those countries>>>

        repondre message

Comment on this article



