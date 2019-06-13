Sudan summons British ambassador after outrage over junta’s violence

June 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese foreign ministry Wednesday summoned the British Ambassador to Khartoum, Irfan Siddiq following his recent tweets criticizing human right violations by the ruling junta.

UK’s Ambassador to Sudan Ifran Siddiq (Photo Foreign Office)

Siddiq recently posted a number of tweets criticizing the bloody violence on peaceful protesters on 3 June, the deportation of SPLM-N goodwill delegation to Khartoum and the reported killing of 19 children in since June 3.

The ministry summoned him “to express Sudan’s concerns and reservations about Mr Irfan’s statements and his unbalanced stance towards the current developments and events in the country,” said the foreign ministry in a statement released by the official news agency SUNA on Wednesday.

The foreign ministry in its statement referred to “Irfan’s frequent tweets” saying they are contrary to established diplomatic norms and the principle of sovereign equality of states in international law.

The Sudanese officials said the British ambassador in his posts disregards the circumstances of the bloody raid on the peaceful protest site and the military council readiness to negotiate with the opposition.

The attack on the pro-democracy sit-in which resulted in the over 100 protesters, was condemned by the international community and the region.

