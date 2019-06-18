 
 
 
C5 countries to provide in-kind support to enforce South Sudan security arrangements

JMEC Deputy Chairperson Lt. Gen. Amb. Augostino Njoroge (File Photo JMEC)
June 18, 2019 (JUBA) - The States of the African Union High-Level Ad hoc Committee for South Sudan known as (C5) will provide in-kind support to the implementation of the security arrangements particularly the costly troops’ cantonment operation.

The news was announced by the Ambassador Njoroge RJMEC Interim Chairperson during an update on the status of implementation of the revitalized peace agreement to the 7th Monthly Plenary of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) held in Juba on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

"I am pleased to report that the AU C5 Ambassadors invited RJMEC and the Office of the Special Envoy to Addis to give details and provide a list of in-kind support that can be made available for cantonment?" said Njoroge in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

"Since then, members of the JDB, the JTSC and JMCC have been to Addis to follow up on the assistance, and we look forward to hearing the details shortly," he added.

The C5, which is composed of South Africa, Algeria, Chad, Nigeria and Rwanda, is chaired by the Head of State of the Republic of South Africa and was established by the African Union Assembly of Heads of State and Government in 2015, in order to express political support to South Sudan peace process.

Also, he urged the Security Mechanisms to open the cantonment sites and ensure that all forces report to the designated sites or barracks.

Last month, the Planetary meeting decided that the cantonment should commence by the 15th of June.

Despite the slight delay, the Kenyan seemed optimistic pointing that, the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC) and the Joint Transitional Security Committee have moved forward with the cantonment planning process.

"The JMCC has conducted assessment visits to designated cantonment sites," he said.

He further said that the Area Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (AJMCC) and the Joint Monitoring Ceasefire Teams (JMCTs) are operational now after being formed and ended their training.

"Last Friday, the JMCC completed the training of 154 personnel here in Juba who will operate the cantonment sites. More details will be presented by the JDB and the other security mechanisms shortly".

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

