New batch of Sudanese forces arrive in Yemen

June 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A new batch of Sudanese army forces arrived in Yemen’s port city Aden Wednesday joining the Saudi-led military coalition that fights Iran backed-Houthi rebels.

This is the first new Sudanese force to be deployed in Yemen after the removal of former President Omer al-Bashir. However, it is not clear if it is a routine rotation of military units or additional troops.

"Several units of the Sudanese army backed by armoured vehicles arrived in Aden to continue their support for the government forces in the ongoing battles against Houthis," said a military source in Aden, in a statement to the Chinese Xinhua.

Following their arrival, the Sudanese troops were transported to a military base located in the western part of Aden.

There is no official statics of the number of Sudanese troops in Yemen but Sudan is one of the most important troop contributors.

Saudi Arabia and the Arab United Emirates (UAE) are accused of supporting the ruling junta in Khartoum to ensure the continued participation of the Sudanese army in Yemen.

However, the two countries denied the charge, saying their three billion dollar grant to Sudan aimed at helping Sudanese to face the economic difficulties after al-Bashir’s ouster.

Last May, the Vice-Chairman of the Transitional Military Council, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti), was in Jeddah where he met the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

Following the meeting, he told reporters that Sudanese troops will continue to be in Yemen.

"We declare our full readiness to defend the land of the two Holy Mosques. The Sudanese forces are there and remain in Saudi Arabia and Yemen; (...) we will remain until all the objectives are achieved," Hemetti said.

(ST)