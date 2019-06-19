 
 
 
South Sudan briefs military council about its plans for peace in Sudan

Tut Kew Gatluak (L) hands over a letter from Salav Kiir to al-Burhan on 17 April 2019 (Photo SUNA)
June 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Tut Kew Gatluak an envoy of South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Wednesday briefed Sudanese military official about his plan for peace in Sudan.

Gatluak who is Kiir’s adviser for security affairs met with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) head Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan and with Shams al-Din Khabbashi the head of TMC political committee. The meetings discussed the South Sudan proposal for peace talks with armed groups.

In statements to the media after the meetings, he said he presented to al-Burhan the initiative of South Sudan to narrow the gaps between the Sudanese parties to reach a peace agreement that brings stability in the country.

"South Sudan’s initiative is not against other initiatives, but we believe that the close relationship between the two sisterly countries makes us more deserving of mediation and more eager to promote stability in Sudan," stressed the presidential envoy.

He further said his government plans to host talks between the armed groups before to engage talks with the government in Khartoum.

Following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan in September 2018, President Kiir proposed to host talks between the armed groups in the Two Areas and Darfur and to unify their positions before to hold talks with the Sudanese government.

However, South Sudanese officials failed to bring together the two factions of the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz Hilu and Malik Agar.

The Sudanese military council said a comprehensive peace process will take place in the country once the transitional government is formed.

South Sudanese officials are aware that the continuation of the war in the two neighbouring Sudanese states of South Kordofan and Blue Nile will cause tensions and deteriorate relations again due to the close relations of the SPLM-N factions with Juba.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 June 07:45, by Pakuai

    Mr. Tut Kew Gatluak should just *tap* his *Riek Machar and Lam Akol, and even himself* to *take asylum* in North Sudan. Because, the *secret agents* of *the US, the UK, their cloned cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, their gulf Arab states financiers, their evil juus (so-called israelis) and some of their creeps here in our region*. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. *My Riek Machar, Lam Akol and others were *inplanted* into our ’our Mighty SPLM/A’>>>

    repondre message

    • 20 June 08:11, by Pakuai

      by the *secret societies of Illuminati, Ashoka, Bilderberg group, Trianational commission (TC), commission for foreign relations (CFR), their UN, their sleazy NGOs, the US, the UK, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their gulf Arab states financiers and some of their creeps in between fools*. I am the one who will help bomb these losers again out of Khartoum, North Sudan, evil juus (so-called israel), Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and most of the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia criminals to near EXTINCTION, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>>

      repondre message

      • 20 June 08:24, by Pakuai

        Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Djibouti (US army base and French army base) would be *bombed into RED SEA* before *we occupy *Yemen and Saudi Arabia*. We are going to *occupy Kenya* and kill everything that is connected to evil juus (so-called israelis), English people, white Americans, Indians and some of their Bantuses creeps out of ’Nanyuki, Laikipia, Nakuru, Eldoret, Nairobi, Narok, Mandera>>>

        repondre message

        • 20 June 08:27, by Eastern

          You are very disgusting indeed! Tut Keiw is now serving Kiir and the JCE; where does Riek and Lam come in here?!

          repondre message

          • 20 June 11:43, by South South

            Eastern,
            Very stupid an old man is asking very stupid question. Riek and Lam are for you only, not Tut.

            repondre message

        • 20 June 08:35, by Pakuai

          And other parts of Kenya we don’t want these vermins in. Mr. Uhuru Kenyatta would be dead. The creep has step on the wrong people feet and so does Mr. Raila Odinga, Barack Hussein Obama, Mr. Abiye Ahmed of Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Thabo Mbeki of South Africa, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu of the so-called israel, Mr. Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Oluso Obasanjo of Nigeria, former UNSC creep in here in our country, Mr. David Shearer, former UN-UNIMISS boss here in South Sudan, Hilde Johnson and the UN, UNIMISS troops’>>>

          repondre message

          • 20 June 09:10, by Pakuai

            Are going to be *BOMBED to near EXTINCTION* out of our ’country and over our people’ once and for all, reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of their so-called *ANGLO-AMERICAN empire, never has and will never ever will under the sun and even in million years. We keep informing oour ’lowly informed South Sudanese’ to let *us round up these vermin out of our country and over our country once and for all and be get away with it*, these vermins *love our country and our people to death* and the evils have been using their *puppets/stooges* here in our country as their *springboard to crawl their evil selves* back into our country and again to come and re-start their evil intrigues where they left it on the 15/12/2013>>>>

            repondre message

        • 20 June 11:44, by Midit Mitot

          Pakaui,

          I like the way you guys are playing your blind politics, we are always receiving our guys whom you have cashed them away.go-head!

          repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

