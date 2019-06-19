 
 
 
Egypt convenes Sudan's partners meeting in Addis Ababa

African leaders pose after a meeting on Sudan's political crisis on 23 April 2019 (photo Egypt presidency)

June 19, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Egypt which chairs the African Union for this year will hold a meeting for Sudan’s partners in the Ethiopian capital to discuss ways to settle the political crisis after the removal of former president Omer al-Bashir.

In a first time held in Cairo last April, Sudan’s partners recommended giving Sudan military council a three-month delay to transfer power to a civilian-led administration.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the spokesperson of the Egyptian foreign ministry said that the meeting comes as a continuation of Egypt’s efforts "to coordinate regional visions aimed at creating a suitable atmosphere that will bring Sudanese parties to resume direct dialogue".

"The meeting reflects the keenness of the participating parties to preserve the cohesion, unity and stability of Sudan," further said Ahmed Hafez.

Hafez further said that his government reached the Sudanese parties to emphasize that the meeting aimed at helping Sudanese to reach an agreement to preserve Sudan’s integrity and achieve the aspirations of the Sudanese people in security, stability and development.

The African Union Peace and Security tasked Ethiopia which heads the East African IGAD bloc with mediating between the Sudanese parties.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed will meet Sudanese parties on Thursday to discuss a draft agreement.

The Transitional Military Council which has taken over power last April following over 4-month protests in Sudan has failed to reach an agreement with the opposition forces over the transfer of power.

The relations between the two sides deteriorated after the bloody repression of protesters by Sudanese army forces on 3 June where over 100 peaceful protesters were killed.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

