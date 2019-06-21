Sudan’s TMC sacks prosecutor general



June 20, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) relieved Alwaleed Sid Ahmed Sudan’s Prosecutor General who denied being consulted about plans to attack the pro-democracy sit-in Khartoum earlier this month.

In a short statement, the official news agency SUNA, said the head of the TMC relieved Sid Ahmed and appointed Abdallah Ahmed Abdullah as a new acting general prosecutor.

Sid Ahmed faced was severely criticized after statements by the TMC spokesperson Shams al-Din Kabbashi who said that the "unintentional" bloody raid on the sit-in took place after a legal consultation of the prosecutor general and justice ministry.

The criticism pushed the sacked prosecutor to say that the TMC discussed with him the security measure to clean a small area located north of the sit-in.

As such, Sid Ahmed’s statements were identical to what Kabbashi said. However, he gave the impression as if he wanted to disapprove the military official.

Over 100 peaceful protesters were killed when security forces mainly from the Rapid Support Forces militiamen open fire on the peaceful protesters at the sit-in area during the first hours of 3 June 2019.

The ruling military council says they are investigating the accidental attack and pledged to hold the perpetrators accountable.