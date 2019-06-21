 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 21 June 2019

IGAD calls on South Sudan to disburse peace implementation funds

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ismail Wais, IGAD Special Envoy to South Sudan, briefs the Security Council on 27 February 2018 (UN Photo)

June 20, 2019 (JUBA) - The IGAD Council of Minister has urged the South Sudanese government to honour is pledges and give the needed money pledged for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Last May, the signatories partners agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for six months. Also, the government pledged to provide one hundred million dollars for the implementation of the pending tasks; particularly security arrangements.

The IGAD foreign ministers in their meeting about the Sudanese crisis discussed also the implementation process of the revitalized peace agreement.

The Council of Minister "Urges the Government of South Sudan to urgently disburse the funds for the implementation of the critical pending tasks as pledged," said the statement

The statement further called on the international community to "reinforce the support" that has been provided for the implementation process.

Following the postponement of the transitional period, the parties agreed to start the troops’ cantonment process by the 15th June.

The JMCC finalized the cantonment planning process including the designation of sites, and the parties ended formation and training of the Area Joint Military Ceasefire Committee (AJMCC) and the Joint Monitoring Ceasefire Teams (JMCTs).

Also, the JMCC completed the training of 154 personnel in Juba who will operate the cantonment sites.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 June 12:06, by jubaone

    1. Civil servants and soldiers unpaid over the last 6 months.
    2. Embassies closing down due to unpaid rentals.
    3. China rejects a $1b loan to jienge republic due to uncertain debt servicing and repayment.
    4. SPLA-IO in Yei River State quit cantonment areas due to lack of food.
    5. Parliament rejects approval of 2019/20 budget, cuz 2018/19 unaccounted for.
    6. Chaos in Jienge republic.

    repondre message

    • 21 June 13:43, by Midit Mitot

      Jubaone,

      That,s true,South Sudan economic is boom-less now a day. Corruption is so high in the Republic of JCE.

      ci jaanglach!

      repondre message

  • 21 June 15:45, by Theallseeingeye

    I wonder where the IGAD´s financial contribution or donation for the implementation of the peace agreement. why can’t IGAD even help in accommodating the Opposition’s peace delegates in their hotels which span the whole Juba?. then the peace deal was signed, WHO WAS MANDATED TO FUN THE PROCESS?, I guess this is African solution to African problem.hahahahah

    repondre message

  • 21 June 15:46, by Theallseeingeye

    correction...
    .....WHO WAS MANDATED TO FUND THE PEACE PROCESS?.....

    repondre message

  • 21 June 19:05, by lino

    IGAD nonsense!!! South Sudan is in bankruptcy situations and cannot pay Civil servants; how they will come up with this big bills.
    Can IGAD Countries throw in some change/cash???!!!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)

Crisis in Sudan: Will Sudanese mediators unlock the impasse? 2019-06-08 11:47:09 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol* The Optimism for the New Dawn in Sudan Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history not only in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.