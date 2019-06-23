Civilians loot WFP and another aid group in South Darfur

22, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Darfur hybrid peacekeeping mission said a group of local residents attacked and looted the premises of UN World Food Programme (WFP) in Graida, South Darfur.

According to the UNAMID, a group of "protestors" invaded the offices of the international aid group World Vision International (WVI) and destroyed several properties

Also, they ransacked the Graida office of World Food Program (WFP), where an unspecified amount of money was stolen, and four vehicles vandalized.

The UNAMID did not provide further details about the cause of the attack, who are those protesters, or the motivation of assailants.

In a statement released on Friday, the UN Resident Coordinator and UNAMID head strongly condemned the attack which took place on 19 and 20 June.

“This behaviour is totally unacceptable, especially the looting and destruction of the humanitarian property causing serious disruption to the work of humanitarians providing lifesaving assistance to the most vulnerable people of Graida," said Gwi-Yeop Son, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan.

For his part, UNAMID chief Jeremiah Mamabolo said the Sudanese security forces did not provide the needed support to stop the two-day attack and looting of the humanitarian organisations.

“The UN (...) reminds the Government of Sudan, as a member of the United Nations, and its citizenry in general, that they have a standing obligation to protect UN and other international staff operating in their country, including the organisation’s assets," said Mamabolo.

"It is the responsibility of the of the Government of Sudan to be accountable and to protect all UN staff operating within Sudanese borders," he further stressed.

This looting incident in Graida comes after a similar incident when uncontrollable crowed looted and vandalized UNAMID camp in El Geneina, West Darfur state on 14 May 2019.

