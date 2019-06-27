AU, IGAD propose to establish Sudan’s executive bodies and postponing parliament



June 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union and the IGAD have proposed to postpone the formation of the Transitional Legislative Assembly and to form the two other institutions to meet the demands of the region and establish civilian-led authority before the end of June.

Last week, IGAD Mediator for Sudan Mahmoud Dirir proposed that both the Transitional Military Council (TTMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) be represented by 7 members at the disputed Sovereign Council, in addition to an independent civilian be agreed by the two sides.

Also, the proposal says the FFC will nominate a government of technocrats to lead the country during the 3-year transitional period and will appoint 67% of the transitional legislative assembly.

The TMC declined the proposal and claimed that the head of IGAD Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed promised them that Dirir will work with the AU Special Envoy for Sudan Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt who had already submitted a different draft agreement.

In their joint draft agreement, Dirir and Labatt came back with the same proposals just they delay the formation of the transitional parliament for the time being and to start with the collegial presidency and the FFC appointed government of technocrats.

The proposal, according to multiple sources that spokes to Sudan Tribune, further refer to the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) the investigation into the killing of peaceful protesters at the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June.

Recently, the deputy head of the military junta and general commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" voiced concerns about the future of his militiamen claiming that the opposition wants to disband his militia.

There are conflicting reports about the position of the military junta as some sources say the TMC head has given his approval for the deal but he demands more time to convince his deputy.

Several international envoys are in Khartoum including the U.S. envoy for Sudan Donald Booth who works to ensure the power transfer to a civilian-led government.

(ST)