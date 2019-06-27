Machar is needed to disseminate peace in South Sudan: spokesperson



June 26, 2019 (JUBA) - A spokesperson of South Sudan main opposition SPLM-IO called on the East African bloc, IGAD to end the confinement of its leader Riek Machar in Khartoum pointing to his needed role to disseminate peace in the country.

On Tuesday, David Shearer UNMISS head told the UN Security Council that regular meetings between President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Machar are needed to boost the slow peace implementation process.

"These leader-to-leader meetings, preferably held in Juba, are critical because trust and confidence can’t cold start the day a new unified government is formed," Shearer said.

"We call the IGAD and the international community to release the Chairman of the SPLM/IO Dr Riek Machar to lead the dissemination of the Revitalised peace agreement with his brother President Salva Kiir, because once the citizens own the agreement," said Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

"They will respect it and this will mean no more violence in the country," Manawa further told Sudan Tribune.

The SPLM-IO media official mad his statements after a workshop on joint dissemination of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of the South Sudan (R-ARCSS) held in Juba by the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) in partnership with community Empowerment For Progress Organization (CEPO).

"We believe that the dissemination of the R-ARCSS is a vital aspect of the implementation process as stipulated in the agreement because the objective is to ensure that the people of South Sudan understand and own it," said Manawa.

He said the government, from now onwards, should stop using the national TV and radio to advance its agenda.

"We commence the work of the NPTC, through its Sub-Committee for Dissemination to design comprehensive action plan covering the activities, time frame, responsible bodies, target groups and indicators of each activity," he added.

(ST)