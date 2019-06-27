 
 
 
Machar is needed to disseminate peace in South Sudan: spokesperson

Machar (C) speaks to the SSBC after his meeting with the NPTC members in Khartoum on 23 October 2018
June 26, 2019 (JUBA) - A spokesperson of South Sudan main opposition SPLM-IO called on the East African bloc, IGAD to end the confinement of its leader Riek Machar in Khartoum pointing to his needed role to disseminate peace in the country.

On Tuesday, David Shearer UNMISS head told the UN Security Council that regular meetings between President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Machar are needed to boost the slow peace implementation process.

"These leader-to-leader meetings, preferably held in Juba, are critical because trust and confidence can’t cold start the day a new unified government is formed," Shearer said.

"We call the IGAD and the international community to release the Chairman of the SPLM/IO Dr Riek Machar to lead the dissemination of the Revitalised peace agreement with his brother President Salva Kiir, because once the citizens own the agreement," said Manawa Peter Gatkuoth SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson of the National Committee for Information and Public Relations.

"They will respect it and this will mean no more violence in the country," Manawa further told Sudan Tribune.

The SPLM-IO media official mad his statements after a workshop on joint dissemination of the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of the South Sudan (R-ARCSS) held in Juba by the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) in partnership with community Empowerment For Progress Organization (CEPO).

"We believe that the dissemination of the R-ARCSS is a vital aspect of the implementation process as stipulated in the agreement because the objective is to ensure that the people of South Sudan understand and own it," said Manawa.

He said the government, from now onwards, should stop using the national TV and radio to advance its agenda.

"We commence the work of the NPTC, through its Sub-Committee for Dissemination to design comprehensive action plan covering the activities, time frame, responsible bodies, target groups and indicators of each activity," he added.

(ST)

  • 27 June 11:10, by Midit Mitot

    These business oriented organs call IGAD does,t mean to bring peace to South Sudan, How should you confined main person who has supposed to preach peace to the Country? this is IGAD business deal not peace a tall!

  • 27 June 11:13, by Midit Mitot

    These business oriented organs call IGAD does,t mean to bring peace to South Sudan, How should you confined the main person who has supposed to preach peace to the Country? this is IGAD business, deal not peace a tall!

    • 27 June 11:33, by Malakal county Simon

      This is a good call indeed.. The innocent man shouldbe release since his detention does not stop the war..

  • 27 June 14:12, by Eastern

    Very SHAMEFUL for UN to be lamenting to IGAD...! IGAD the draught and desertification organisation cum club of dictators is killing more people through very poor diplomacy. Kiir should not be massaged but rather forced to act as is required of him in the RARCSS....!

    • 27 June 15:01, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      For us as Equatorians, peace will only come once the last ienge quits Nimule to allow Madi and Acholi returnees to resettle on their ancestral lands. Peace will come, once the PoCs in Juba are closed down and Nuers repartriated to their areas. Anything less than this, is jienge and nyagat crap.

      • 27 June 15:58, by Midit Mitot

        Jubaone,

        Whom are you calling Nyagats? try to affiliate your politics well. You are now hitting even your political die-heart and allied OK!

