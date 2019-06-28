South Sudan investigation committee will question former oil minister

June 27, 2019 (JUBA) - Former South Sudan’s Oil Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth will appear before an investigation committee recently formed by President Salva Kiir.

South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

On Friday 21 June, Kiir established an investigation committee to probe "pre-sale process, off-take, sale, payments and taxes" in coordination with the auditor general to reconcile payments and liabilities against the government.

The committee is led by Elia Lomuro, South Sudan’s cabinet minister, and his deputy Martin Otoromoi, the deputy justice minister. It further includes Abdon Agou, the government’s secretary general, Garang Majak Bol, ministry of finance undersecretary, Mayen Wol, the oil ministry undersecretary and SSNSS security officials.

Speaking to the Chinese Xinhua news agency, Presidential Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said: "the committee will question officials including former minister of petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and some oil companies".

The presidential decision came after the sack of the minister from his position earlier this month and reports about embezzlement of oil money.

South Sudanese information minister told reporters that the government is also interested in reviewing the contracts between South Sudan and the companies selling crude on behalf of the government.

On 12 June, Kiir removed Gatkuoth without indicating the reason for his removal. But when he met the new oil minister Awow Daniel Chuanghe he instructed him to not demand or accept oil advances before the actual sale of oil production to the international market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report released last March, mentioned expensive loans from Chinese companies with the promise to repay them with proceeds from future oil revenues.

"On the management of oil revenues, the mission urges the authorities to immediately stop contracting oil advances that are expensive and nontransparent. This measure will also help to ensure that oil revenues will be fully available for financing budgetary spending," said the report.

The investigation committee has to produce its report within 14 working days from June 21.

