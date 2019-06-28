 
 
 
South Sudan investigation committee will question former oil minister

June 27, 2019 (JUBA) - Former South Sudan’s Oil Minister Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth will appear before an investigation committee recently formed by President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 68.2 kb
South Sudan’s petroleum minister Ezekiel Gatkouth makes opening remarks at the Oil and Power conference in Juba, October 16, 2017 (APO)

On Friday 21 June, Kiir established an investigation committee to probe "pre-sale process, off-take, sale, payments and taxes" in coordination with the auditor general to reconcile payments and liabilities against the government.

The committee is led by Elia Lomuro, South Sudan’s cabinet minister, and his deputy Martin Otoromoi, the deputy justice minister. It further includes Abdon Agou, the government’s secretary general, Garang Majak Bol, ministry of finance undersecretary, Mayen Wol, the oil ministry undersecretary and SSNSS security officials.

Speaking to the Chinese Xinhua news agency, Presidential Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny said: "the committee will question officials including former minister of petroleum Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth and some oil companies".

The presidential decision came after the sack of the minister from his position earlier this month and reports about embezzlement of oil money.

South Sudanese information minister told reporters that the government is also interested in reviewing the contracts between South Sudan and the companies selling crude on behalf of the government.

On 12 June, Kiir removed Gatkuoth without indicating the reason for his removal. But when he met the new oil minister Awow Daniel Chuanghe he instructed him to not demand or accept oil advances before the actual sale of oil production to the international market.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in a report released last March, mentioned expensive loans from Chinese companies with the promise to repay them with proceeds from future oil revenues.

"On the management of oil revenues, the mission urges the authorities to immediately stop contracting oil advances that are expensive and nontransparent. This measure will also help to ensure that oil revenues will be fully available for financing budgetary spending," said the report.

The investigation committee has to produce its report within 14 working days from June 21.

(ST)

  • 28 June 09:39, by Midit Mitot

    Lol Nyakier Pinyliau (Lol Gatkuoth) and Taban Nyakek (Taban Deng)that,s the government that you have trusted most, just pay the price back,You have had abandoned your own brothers with unplanned move. Sorry!

    repondre message

    • 28 June 09:59, by Midit Mitot

      Lol, if you are a Minister from Awiel, Bor and Warrap, you should be free but since you are from Nuer Maiwut (Jakiny) Aheeeeeee Bilachar Lol Nyakier,(consequences).

      repondre message

  • 28 June 10:51, by Eastern

    Good riddance....One by one these nyigats will pay for the evil machinations that let to the bloody J1 gunfight. NEXT in the firing line is Taban Deng who, unfortunately, won’t go down without a fight...!

    repondre message

    • 28 June 13:15, by Pakuai

      Eastern and other bunch of foreign instigators. You won’t tire yourself yourself out aren’t you? Being investigated doesn’t mean you are being persecuted losers. Paul Malongdit, fine SPLM/A boy who contributed 50 times more than some of the current government officials for the liberation of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people has felt out with the mobs. But South Sudanese people trust Paul Malongdit even more. So what are trolls are after? Just to work up some of your lowly informed South Sudanese l guess. But who a damn about what you losers think?>>>>

      repondre message

      • 28 June 13:26, by Pakuai

        As for Mr. Lul Gatkuoth and Mr. Taban Deng Gai, they did the right think. South Sudan is far bigger than individual. Traitors and foreign puppets/stooges like Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol, Thomas Cirillo and others were not working for the interests of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people, but for their foreign masters losers. Abdon Agau was also investigated and do other Dinkas/Jenges. Biar Ajak, a Dinka/Jenge activist is in jail and so do other Dinkas/Jenges. You fellows always claim to be fighting for fairness and justice for all. But your true colours are always easily exposed>>>>

        repondre message

        • 28 June 13:36, by Pakuai

          You had been chirping like birds that people who committed crimes must be prosecuted and pay for their crimes. And when when it comes to your perceive ’messiahs’ like your Riek Machar who had committed enormous crimes against South Sudan and the Sudanese people more than our own enemies, then you losers think, he should be allowed to get away with crimes he committed?!! Good luck with that fellows. The world isn’t that flat and rotates according to you lowly informed losers. Grow the damn up fellows>>>>

          repondre message

Comment on this article



