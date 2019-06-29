EU warns Sudan’s TMC against violence on civilians ahead of planned protests



June 28, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesperson for European Union Foreign Affairs and Security Policy released a statement on Friday urging the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) to refrain from the use of violence against civilians.

The statement has been issued as the opposition Forces for Freedom and Chang are preparing for a huge demonstration on Sunday to press the military council to hand over power to a civilian-led authority.

Opposition leaders decided to hold the first protest after the bloody attack of 3 June after the TMC’s rejection of the draft agreement proposed by the Ethiopian mediator.

"It is the duty of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to ensure the safety of all in Sudan and to refrain from any use of violence against protesters," said the statement.

The European Union further called to engage with the opposition stressing that "Any unilateral action that could further destabilise the situation goes against the legitimate aspirations of the Sudanese people to peace and reconciliation".

On 17 June, the EU issued a strongly worded statement condemning the brutal attack of 3 June where over a hundred protesters were killed by the security forces.

The statement underscored the killing and injuring of peaceful protesters "as well as sexual and gender-based violence" before to add "It is clear that the responsibility lies with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) as the authority in charge of protecting the population".

The Sudanese foreign ministry on 27 June, rejected the "unbalanced" statement by the EU foreign affairs body saying it was based on false reports.

"The statement contained false information based on inaccurate media reports, especially on the events of June 3, and the unwarranted allegations of sexual abuse during the operation".

