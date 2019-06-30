African and Ethiopian officials call for restraint in Sudan



June 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The African Union envoy and Ethiopian mediator Saturday called on the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) to exercise restraint and to avoid what may undermine negotiations.

The two officials made their joint call in a press conference held in Khartoum before protests the opposition FFC scheduled to organise to recall their rejection of military rule in Sudan on the occasion of the 30 anniversary of a coup that brought al-Bashir to power in 30 June 1989.

"We call on the political actors to show in this delicate circumstance the highest degree of responsibility and restraint and to refrain from any act or statement that disturbs the atmosphere and obstructs reaching an agreement," AU envoy Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt in a joint press conference.

The two African officials further called on the international community to redouble its efforts to support joint African mediation until an agreement is reached to achieve peace and political stability in the country.

The Troika countries, UK, U.S. and Norway released a joint statement calling on the TMC to respect the right to freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful assembly and to avoid any use of violence against peaceful protests the opposition plan to hold on Sunday.

They also reaffirmed their support for the demand of the Sudanese people for a peaceful, agreed transition towards democracy in Sudan and the ongoing African Union-Ethiopian mediation.

The statement called on the Sudanese parties to engage with the African Union-Ethiopian proposal to achieve a peaceful democratic transition through the formation of a civilian-led transitional government.

