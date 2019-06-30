 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 30 June 2019

Huge protests across Sudan voice support to civilian-led rule

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese took to the street on Sunday chanting slogans supporting the opposition demands for a civilian-led transitional authority following the military council rejection of previous agreements.

Tens of Thousands protest in Khartoum in support of civilian-led rule on 30 June 2019 (Photo Reuters)Unprecedented numbers of Sudanese marched across the country to support the formation of a civilian-led administration chanting slogans for democracy, peace and justice saying they do not trust the current military rulers.

Reports from Khartoum state describe the demonstrations in the different towns and neighbourhoods as historical and biggest protests that Sudan had never witnessed before.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the spearhead of the nationwide rallies did not give any estimation or a figure about the number of protesters.

Madani, Port Sudan, Atbara, Darfur states, Kassala and other regions took part in the protests which follow a wave of brutal repression in the capital by the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces.

In several areas of the capital, the security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters. However, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported that a protester was killed by a gunshot to the chest in Atbara.

Sunday’s protests come 27 days after the killing of over a hundred peaceful protesters by the security forces at the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June. Hundreds were also injured and there were alleged cases of sexual assaults.

The slogans against the ruling junta members including its chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy and its spokesperson confirm the growing its growing unpopularity despite recent efforts to sympathize with the native administration and traditional leaders in the rural areas.

Also, Sudanese Diaspora was surprised by the massive coverage of the protests across the country through social media despite the internet blackout by the authorities.

In addition, Al-Jazeera TV covered the different protests in spite of the closure of its office in Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)

Crisis in Sudan: Will Sudanese mediators unlock the impasse? 2019-06-08 11:47:09 by Luka Biong Deng Kuol* The Optimism for the New Dawn in Sudan Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history not only in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.