Huge protests across Sudan voice support to civilian-led rule

June 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of Sudanese took to the street on Sunday chanting slogans supporting the opposition demands for a civilian-led transitional authority following the military council rejection of previous agreements.

Unprecedented numbers of Sudanese marched across the country to support the formation of a civilian-led administration chanting slogans for democracy, peace and justice saying they do not trust the current military rulers.

Reports from Khartoum state describe the demonstrations in the different towns and neighbourhoods as historical and biggest protests that Sudan had never witnessed before.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, the spearhead of the nationwide rallies did not give any estimation or a figure about the number of protesters.

Madani, Port Sudan, Atbara, Darfur states, Kassala and other regions took part in the protests which follow a wave of brutal repression in the capital by the militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces.

In several areas of the capital, the security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters. However, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD) reported that a protester was killed by a gunshot to the chest in Atbara.

Sunday’s protests come 27 days after the killing of over a hundred peaceful protesters by the security forces at the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June. Hundreds were also injured and there were alleged cases of sexual assaults.

The slogans against the ruling junta members including its chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, his deputy and its spokesperson confirm the growing its growing unpopularity despite recent efforts to sympathize with the native administration and traditional leaders in the rural areas.

Also, Sudanese Diaspora was surprised by the massive coverage of the protests across the country through social media despite the internet blackout by the authorities.

In addition, Al-Jazeera TV covered the different protests in spite of the closure of its office in Khartoum.

(ST)