Seven killed during pro-democracy protests in Sudan

June 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s health authorities said seven people were killed during the nationwide huge protests that were organized by the opposition in support for the civilian-led government.

Sudanese massively took to the street to show they support for civilian-led authority on 30 June 2019 (AP Photo)

In statements to the official news agency SUNA, Suleiman Abdel-Jabbar, the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health said seven people were killed and 181 wounded during the protests on Sunday.

He further said that 27 suffered gunshot wounds and the rest from various injuries caused by the demonstrations that took place across the country Sunday.

He added that ten policemen and soldiers were injured during the protests including three militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces who were injured by gunshots.

The other members of the regular forces were injured by stones thrown by the protesters, he further said.

Observers agree that Sunday’s protests were unseen in Sudan’s history in term of popular participation and not only in the capital Khartoum but the whole Sudan.

Video footages from Zaligei, the capital of the war-affected Central Darfur state show thousands of protesters take to the street chanting slogans for a civilian-led authority in Sudan.

(ST)