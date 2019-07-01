 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 1 July 2019

Seven killed during pro-democracy protests in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 30, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s health authorities said seven people were killed during the nationwide huge protests that were organized by the opposition in support for the civilian-led government.

JPEG - 22.2 kb
Sudanese massively took to the street to show they support for civilian-led authority on 30 June 2019 (AP Photo)

In statements to the official news agency SUNA, Suleiman Abdel-Jabbar, the Undersecretary of the Federal Ministry of Health said seven people were killed and 181 wounded during the protests on Sunday.

He further said that 27 suffered gunshot wounds and the rest from various injuries caused by the demonstrations that took place across the country Sunday.

He added that ten policemen and soldiers were injured during the protests including three militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces who were injured by gunshots.

The other members of the regular forces were injured by stones thrown by the protesters, he further said.

Observers agree that Sunday’s protests were unseen in Sudan’s history in term of popular participation and not only in the capital Khartoum but the whole Sudan.

Video footages from Zaligei, the capital of the war-affected Central Darfur state show thousands of protesters take to the street chanting slogans for a civilian-led authority in Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.