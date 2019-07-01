June 30, 2019 (NAIROBI) - South Sudan’s President, Salva Kiir is to hold talks with Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta in the capital, Nairobi on Monday.
Kiir, officials said, will received a full state reception, complete with a 21-gun salute before joining his host for bilateral talks, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss matters of mutual benefit.
The visit reportedly follows an invitation the Kenyan leader extended to his counterpart during the 17th Annual Prayer Breakfast in May.
Kenya’s Foreign Affairs chief administrative secretary, Ababu Namwamba was quoted saying the two-day visit will lay the foundation for future bilateral engagements between both nations.
South Sudan is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas. Both countries have cultural similarities as many South Sudanese lived in Kenya during the war before independence.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)
Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)
Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)
MORE