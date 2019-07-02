Juba hotel cautions peace delegates over unpaid bills

July 1, 2019 (JUBA) – A Juba-based hotel has vowed to halt provision of services to South Sudan’s peace delegates over "financial constraints".

In a June 29 notice, Crown Hotel management said all room of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) delegates will be closed if bills were not paid.

“If there is no payment is made for outstanding bill up to 30th June 2019, the management will close all rooms under NPTC effective 1st July 2019,” it read.

Members of the NPTC were, however, not immediately available to comment.

In May, the South Sudanese government announced it was relocating all the peace delegates leaving in expensive five-star hotels to cheaper ones.

The decision, officials said, was to save funds for the peace implementation.

South Sudan’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement the next steps in the fragile peace accord. The extension followed threats from the main opposition group to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)