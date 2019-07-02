 
 
 
Tuesday 2 July 2019

Juba hotel cautions peace delegates over unpaid bills

South Sudan peace partners meet in Addis Ababa to discuss extension of pre-transitional period on 2-3 May 2019 (IGAD photo)

July 1, 2019 (JUBA) – A Juba-based hotel has vowed to halt provision of services to South Sudan’s peace delegates over "financial constraints".

In a June 29 notice, Crown Hotel management said all room of National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) delegates will be closed if bills were not paid.

“If there is no payment is made for outstanding bill up to 30th June 2019, the management will close all rooms under NPTC effective 1st July 2019,” it read.

Members of the NPTC were, however, not immediately available to comment.

In May, the South Sudanese government announced it was relocating all the peace delegates leaving in expensive five-star hotels to cheaper ones.

The decision, officials said, was to save funds for the peace implementation.

South Sudan’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement the next steps in the fragile peace accord. The extension followed threats from the main opposition group to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)

  • 2 July 13:36, by Eastern

    Warning to hotel owners in Juba! SPLA and SPLM consume without paying, you mess with them, you lose your hotel business. SPLA and SPLM have credits in EAC, AU and other world bodies. Stand warned!

    • 2 July 13:48, by Midit Mitot

      Juba regime is not willing to implement South Sudan peace, there is money for bribery but no money for revitalized peace implementation.

  • 2 July 13:41, by Midit Mitot

    Government of deal, 1750 (barrels) drams of oil crude is pumping daily and yet no money even for accommodation, shit!!!!

  • 2 July 13:47, by Anthony

    HAHAHHAA this is funny as hell. Jesus christ they cant even pay for hotel rooms? What the fucks is wrong with these people? This is too funny.

  • 2 July 14:58, by Gender Activist Ter Manyang

    Where is the oil money?

  • 2 July 18:36, by lino

    Oil money that was to be for developments, has now become for paying salaries, paying hotels for peace, and the rest got stolen!!!
    Now EPC, IGAD, AU, and UN will pile up debits on you you!!!
    Fail State is emerging!!!

