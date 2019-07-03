 
 
 
South Sudan opposition alliance re-unites after dispute

July 2, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) leadership have resolved to reunite and appointed Denay Jock Chagor as the group’s new chairman.

JPEG - 13.1 kb
Gabriel Changson Chang (file/ST)

“SSOA leadership takes this opportunity to inform the general public that from today Hon. Denay Jock Chagor is the chairman of South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA). To this effect, we would like to inform SSOA member organizations, partners in the R-ARCSS, regional and international bodies, supporters and well-wishers about this new development,” SSOA said in July 2 press release.

Gabriel Changson Chang, SSOA’s interim chairman signed the press release.

The group, in the statement, expressed their full commitment to the implementation of the peace accord signed in September last year.

On 30 November 2018, SSOA held a meeting with the aim of operationalizing its structures, but a dispute which emerged during the meeting saw leadership at the alliance split into two groups.

“In the light of the above recommendations, the Leaders of the two groups resolved to reunite SSOA. The rotational Leadership of SSOA shall start with SSUM/AF for six (6) months and then FDP/SSAF takes over for another six (6) months. Thereafter other leaders take their turns in succession,” further noted the statement.

It added, “For the distribution of the R-ARCSS positions accruing to SSOA, a committee composed of 9 members representing SSOA member organizations formed to develop objective criteria”.

The group applauded South Sudan Council of Church (SSCC) and the Swiss embassy in Juba for their efforts in supporting re-unification of the alliance.

(ST)

