Eritrea voices support to military junta over power transfer in Sudan

July 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - President Isaias Afwerki voiced his support to the efforts of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) to achieve “smooth” power transfer in Sudan.

Hemetti with President Afewerki in Asmara on 2 July 2019 (Eritrean Govt Photo)According to the Eritrean Information Ministry, President Afwerki made his remarks during a meeting with the visiting TMC Deputy Chairman Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” on Tuesday.

The Sudanese official regained Khartoum on Wednesday.

At the meeting, President Isaias underlined the responsibility of the Transitional Military Council and the support of the Government of Eritrea for the smooth and peaceful consummation of the transition process,” reads a statement released in Asmara.

Last June, Eritrea criticized the decision of the African’s Union Peace and Security Council to suspend Sudan’s membership after the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in area.

“The Government of Eritrea requests the AU to refrain from internationalizing and exacerbating the situation in Sudan,” further said a statement released on 5 June.

Afwerki and Hemetti, also, discussed bilateral relations and agreed to reopen border and to form a joint committee “to chart out the modalities and monitor the implementation of the agreement”.

Former President Omer al-Bashir had already decided to open border with Eritrea on 31 January, a year after its closure citing hostile military activities on the other side of the border by rebel groups backed by Asmara.

(ST)

