Sudanese armed groups demand 35% of transitional authority: Minnawi



June 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) led by Minni Minnawi called to allocate 35% of the transitional authority to the armed groups from the war-affected regions.

Al-Tom Hajo, a leading SRF leading member, launched from Khartoum a campaign against their allies in the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) accusing them of neglecting issues of war and peace in their negotiations with the military council.

On Wednesday, Minnawi told Sudan Tribune that the SRF decided to withdraw its representatives in the FFC negotiating team saying the latter "didn’t include in the agenda of negotiations the concerns of the war-hit areas in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan".

Minnawi further said they want 35% of the federal authority including the Sovereign Council, the government and the parliament be allocated to the armed groups to take part in the peace implementation process.

So that these groups can participate actively in the building of the structures of the state, and address the effects of the war including the return of refugees and displaced persons and the rehabilitation and restructuring of civil institutions, he said.

In a previous letter to the Chadian President on 18 June, Minnawi demanded to share the post of the prime minister and the speaker of the transitional parliament with the political opposition.

He also demanded to establish regional authority in Darfur including the five states of Darfur, pointing that similar regional bodies will be established in the remaining parts of Sudan.

The FFC say that peace negotiations will be on the top agenda of the transitional government during the first six months, once a political agreement is sealed with the military junta over the transitional period.

Asked if he discussed this demand with the deputy head of the transitional council last week in Ndjamena, Minnawi said the talks were only limited to the ceasefire agreement.

