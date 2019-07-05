 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 5 July 2019

Agar calls for AU-supported meeting for Sudan’s opposition groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Malik Agar leader of a SPLM-N faction take part in a sit-in organized in a rebel-held area in the Blue Nile on 9 June 2019 (Photo SPLM-N Agar)
July 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Malik Agar, leader of an SPLM-N faction Friday called for an urgent meeting of the Forces for Freedom and Change under the auspices of the African Union to consolidate the unity of the Sudanese opposition and agree on issues of peace and democratic change in the country.

The call comes following attacks by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front led by Minni Minnawi (SRF-Minnawi) on its allies of the political opposition accusing them of marginalizing the armed movements and refusing to involve them in the negotiations with the military council.

"The unity of the components of the Forces for Freedom and Change, including the forces of the armed struggle, is of strategic importance for the full implementation of the program of the transitional period," Agar said in a statement issued hours after an agreement on the transitional authority concluded by the FFC and the military junta.

He further said that the agenda of the meeting, which he proposed to hold in Addis Ababa, should form an FFC Leadership Council to replace the contested coordination as it does not include armed groups, members of the Sudan Call alliance.

The meeting, according to the statement, is also necessary to link democratic transition and just peace, he said, stressing that the "experiences have proved that there is no peace without democracy or democracy without peace".

The FFC, in line with the agreement, has to form a transitional technocratic government tasked with economic and political reforms in the country and to prepare general elections that take place at the end of the transitional period.

Besides these issues, the rebel leader said there was a need to agree on comprehensive security arrangements, restructuring of the security and economic sectors, set-up the transitional period program and agree on the arrangements for the constitutional conference and determine its date.

He called on the African Union, which recognizes the forces of freedom and change and supervises the mediation between them and the military council, to facilitate the meeting and to host it at the headquarters of the Union in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

"This meeting supports its decisions to achieve peace and democracy in Sudan and will bring together the forces of armed struggle with the peaceful civil forces in our country to support the agenda of transition, peace, democracy and regional stability," he said.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.