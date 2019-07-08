James Dak launches a book about his abduction from Kenya

 
 
 
July 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – Former official spokesman of the leadership of main South Sudan’s opposition party led by former first vice president, Riek Machar, has launched his book which has narrated in details his abduction from Nairobi, Kenya, in 2016, and the subsequent suffering he had gone through in the South Sudanese capital, Juba, as a result.

JPEG - 14.1 kb
The cover of James Dak’s book ’My Painful Story’ (ST photo)

The 116-page handbook, entitled, ‘My Painful Story’, Abducted from Kenya, Imprisoned in South Sudan, which he launched on the social media, has sequentially focused on his forceful deportation to Juba by Kenyan officers; his detention, unfair trial, imprisonment and release, among others.

Dak who was charged for treason against president Kiir’s government and sentenced to death, in his book also called for forgiveness, reconciliation and unity among the people of South Sudan.

His deportation was widely condemned internationally by the United Nations and human rights organizations, which criticized the Kenyan government for violating international laws. Dak was a refugee in Kenya.

He was released in November 2018 by a presidential pardon in accordance with the revitalized peace agreement the government signed with the opposition parties. The accord called for the release of all political prisoners, political detainees and prisoners of war.

DAK SAW AGGREY AT BLUE HOUSE

In his book, Dak also revealed that he had seen Aggrey Idri Izbon at the national security service headquarters, commonly known as the ‘Blue House’ in Juba. He also said other detainees at the detention centre told him they saw Dong Samuel Luak as well.

“On January 25, 2017, we were surprised with two new detainees, and they were Aggrey Idri Izbon and Dong Samuel Luak,” he wrote in the book.

Dak further narrated that he briefly spoke with Aggrey as he came out from the bathroom next to his cell upstairs. He, however, said he did not see Luak who was reportedly locked up in a cell downstairs.

His revelation confirmed earlier reports by human rights bodies who quoted former detainees as having seen the two men at the Blue House on 25th January 2017.

A former South African colonel, William John Endly, who was released together with Dak, also publicly said he had seen Aggrey at the detention centre.

A recent report by the United Nations Panel of Experts also stated that the two had been likely executed by the government at Luri area in Juba, a few days after their arrival from Kenya where they were abducted.

South Sudan’s government has since denied knowledge about the whereabouts of the two senior opposition leaders.

(ST)

  • 8 July 07:15, by Midit Mitot

    The leaving hero, go-head with your publishing story book.

    • 8 July 09:19, by Simon Puok Nyang Tutjiek

      Indeed I need to read that book, South Sudanese need to read the book too.
      Gatdet with his loves to South Sudan, he deserve fair treatment instead, his loves to South Sudanese led him became SPLM/A-IO as many South Sudanese as well.
      Lets’ leave nobody behind as we spearhead the unity under the current theme, " Peace Agreement".

      Viva South Sudan
      Viva James Gatdet Dak
      Viva Dr. Riek Machar

      • 8 July 11:42, by Midit Mitot

        Uncle Puok Nyang Tutjiek Deng,

        James Gatdet Dak deserve to print that story book indeed,the leaving hero and compatriot gentleman have inner peace and tolerant.

