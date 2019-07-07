 
 
 
TMC’s Burhan pledges to implement Sudan’s transitional authority deal

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (SUNA photo)
July 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of Sudan’s ruling military junta, Saturday announced his commitment to implementing the agreement on transitional arrangements struck with the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC).

In a speech to the Sudanese people, Al-Barhan said that they will cooperate with their partners of the FFC to build the nation and achieve the aspirations of its people. Als, he stressed the commitment of the Transition Military Council (TMC) to protect what was agreed upon and to ensure its implementation.

"The partnership was our declared goal and we will work with its spirit and complete the march until it reaches its destination, which is the establishment of that Sudanese state that everyone dreams of, a state of Freedom, Peace and Justice," he stressed repeating a slogan raised by the opposition forces in their protests during the past seven months.

"There is no loser or winner in the agreement and the country is for everyone," he further said.

He stressed the new Sudan will witness the administrated by a system of governance based on transparency, accountability and the rule of law.

He thanked the neighbouring countries and friends of Sudan who provided material and moral support to the Sudanese people. He thanked the forces of the Declaration for Freedom and Change.

The agreement provides that the institutions of the Transitional Authority shall consist of a sovereign council including six civilians and five military personnel, headed by the military junta during the first period, a transitional government appointed by the FFC, and a parliament that will be formed after three months, with 67% of its members appointed by the opposition coalition.

Also, the parties agreed to form a national committee with the African Union support to investigate the killings of civilians that occurred in the country since 11 April 2019.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

