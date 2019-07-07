 
 
 
Hilu and allies call on "margin forces" in Sudan to join them

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu addressing the SPLM-N extraordinary conference held on 8-12 October (Photo SPLM-N)
July 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Historical Bloc (SHB), an alliance of armed groups led by SPLM-N Hilu called on the "margin forces" in Sudan to join them in order to establish a new Sudan that guarantees equal rights for all Sudanese regardless of their ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

The SHB was founded by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North of Abdelaziz al-Hilu (SPLM-N Hilu) and a faction of eastern Sudan Beja Conference led by Zeinab Kabbashi (BC-Kabbashi) on 16 April 2019.

A third rebel group from Darfur, the Sudan Liberation Forces Alliance (SLFA) led by Tahir Abubakar Hajar joined the Bloc on June 24, 2019.

The alliance calls to build a state based on the principles of freedom, justice, equality, separation of religion and state, sustainable development, decentralization and voluntary unity.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SHB called on "all forces of the Sudanese margin, the forces of armed resistance, the progressive democratic forces in the centre and the trade unions" to join them.

"This will allow us to draw the right path for our country, lift it out of chronic crises, return it to the foundation platform, and agree on a new social contract that will establish a system of government that ensures the unity, stability and progress of the country and build a viable state."

The SHB’s call was issued 24 hours after an agreement between the military junta and the opposition Forces for Freedom on the formation of the transitional institutions. The deal also puts reaching peace with the armed groups at the top of its transitional agenda.

Sudan Tribune

