South Sudan allays fears of deadly Ebola outbreak

July 7, 2019 (JUBA) – Officials from South Sudan’s heath ministry and the World Health Organisation (WHO) have dispelled fears of an Ebola outbreak after the viral disease was confirmed in Uganda.

Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a woman who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina in North Kivu province of the DRC, August 18, 2018. (Photo Reuters)

The undersecretary in the health ministry, Makur Matur Koriom told reporters on Friday that the young nation was safe from the deadly disease.

"I would like to take the opportunity to assure the South Sudanese people and residents in this country that so far there is no Ebola in South Sudan," he said.

Ebola is deadly viral disease that reportedly causes fever, body aches, diarrhea and sometimes bleeding inside and outside bodies

Koriom said the ministry set up a national task force and is closely working with its partners to ensure the Ebola outbreak is contained.

The WHO officer in charge of health emergencies in South Sudan, Guracha Guyo said an Ebola preparedness measure and mechanisms are already been put in place to counter any possible outbreak of the viral disease.

"We are committed to support the government in its endeavor to make sure the Ebola virus is prevented from South Sudan," he said.

According to the WHO official, more than 700 frontline healthcare workers have been provided with Ebola vaccines in Yei River State.

Ebola is a viral hemorrhagic fever of humans and other primates caused by Ebola viruses. Signs and symptoms typically start between two days and three weeks after contracting the virus with a fever, sore throat, muscular pain, and headaches.

(ST)