FFC, SRF delegations arrive in Addis Ababa for talks on transition in Sudan

July 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) have dispatched a delegation to Addis Ababa to meet its allies from the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) who accuse them of not consulting enough its allies from the armed groups.

Sudanese massively took to the street to show they support for civilian-led authority on 30 June 2019 (AP Photo)

Also, a delegation from the SRF led by Minni Minnawi, SRF leader, and his deputy Gibril Ibrahim has already arrived in the Ethiopian capital.

The meeting will discuss the deal struck with the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on Friday and the formation of the leadership council ahead of the signing ceremony of the agreement which is expected to take place in the coming days.

The discussions will also touch the participation of the armed groups in the transitional government as the SRF had proposed to form a pre-transitional government to be followed by a second cabinet once a peace deal was signed with all the armed groups.

The FFC, also, have established contacts with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu and the SLM led by Abdel Wahid al-Nur, two rebel groups that are not part of the opposition coalition.

The opposition alliance plans to meet the leaders of the two groups in the near future.

In a related development, the drafting committee of the agreement on the transitional authority will continue its meetings on Tuesday. The 4-member body did not finalize the text as agreed on Monday.

Once the draft is prepared it will be handed over to the Ethiopian mediator and the African Union envoy, before to organise the signing ceremony.

Yahia al-Hussein a member of the drafting committee told Anadolu news agency that the agreement will be signed within ten days, pointing to the participation of a number of regional leaders.

For its part, the FFC groups, particularly the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) have launched a campaign to promote the agreement with the transitional junta and to explain it for the public.

(ST)