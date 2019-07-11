 
 
 
Thursday 11 July 2019

South Sudanese students equipped on peace agreement

July 10, 2019 (KAMPALA) – At least 35 South Sudanese students from various universities in Uganda attended a one-day sensitization workshop on the country’s revitalized peace agreement in Kampala, last week.

South Sudanese students at their embassy in Kampala, Uganda (ST/File)

The event was organized by South Sudanese Students’ Association at Cavendish University Uganda (CCUSSSA) under the auspices of the Network of South Sudanese Civil Society Organizations (NoSSCOU) in partnership with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS).

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, NoSSCOU’s coordinator, Manyang Gatwech said the event was organized to create a better understanding of the peace deal among students and their leaders.

“It is our hopes that once the people of South Sudan have properly understood the R-ARCSS [Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan], they will “support and own it,” he said.

He appealed to the South Sudanese government to release the budget meant for the dissemination of the peace agreement to all South Sudanese communities in Uganda, including the refugees.

NoSSCOU is a network consisting of over 62 South Sudanese Civil Society organizations in Uganda working for a better South Sudan.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

