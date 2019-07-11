July 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary Michael R. Pompeo Wednesday discussed with Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani the Sudanese crisis and other regional issues, said the State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani attends the 25th Arab Summit in Kuwait City, March 25, 2014 (REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

The Secretary and the Amir “discussed other critical regional issues, including Sudan, Libya, and Afghanistan,” said the statement, after talks on Iran’s “destabilizing activities”.

In a TV interview this week, the head of the ruling Transitional Military Council said they are not siding any regional block against another, in reference to the ongoing Gulf crisis.

He further added that he visited the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, because they supported the Sudanese people after the revolution, alluding to the USD three billion support the two countries made for Sudan.

Following the collapse of al-Bashir’s regime last April, the U.S. administration called on the region’s countries to avoid supporting the military council or interfering in Sudan internal affairs.

(ST)