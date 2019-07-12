July 11, 2019 (THE VATICAN) – The Italian Bishops’ conference at The Vatican in Italy announced on Tuesday that it had donated up to 1million euros in support of the people in war-torn South Sudan.

Pope Francis shakes hands with President Salva Kiir at the Vatican on March 16, 2019 (The Vatican photo)

South Sudan, Caritas Italiana said in a release, still suffers one of the worst humanitarian crises, eight years after it got its independence.

“It is the fourth consecutive year that the conference has dedicated a portion of the “eight per thousand” funds to providing emergency aid, as well as sustaining income generating activities, rebuilding, and supporting reconciliation processes throughout the country,” partly reads the statement.

“The church is the largest beneficiary of these funds, which she uses for worship, pastoral work, and charitable causes,” it added.

According to aid agencies, seven million people lack food in the East African nation and some of its regions face the risk of famine.

Latest figures show over 1.9 million people are internally displaced, while an estimated 2.3 million refugees fled to neighbouring nations.

Also, despite the country’s revitalized peace agreement signed in September 2018, violence against civilians, by both militias and government forces has continued in various parts of South Sudan.

Meanwhile, Caritas Italiana, in collaboration with the worldwide network of Caritas Internationalis and other organizations has joined numerous calls for an end to the war in the young nation.

Pope Francis, on several occasions, expressed his wish to visit South Sudan. Last year, plans for an ecumenical visit, together with Anglican Archbishop Justin Welby, failed for security reasons.

(ST)