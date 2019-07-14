Sudanese hold protests calling for justice for revolution martyrs

July 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the Sudanese capital and other cities on Saturday chanting slogans calling for justice for the victims killed during the peaceful protests against since December 2018.

The protests took place in different towns of Khartoum state, and other towns of central, eastern and southern Sudan including Madani, Gaderf, Kassala, Port Sudan, El-Obeid, Atbara, Singa.

The protesters carried banners calling for justice such as "Justice First" and pictures of the victims who fell during the waves of protests across the country that began on 13 December last year.

Also, thousands gathered at the houses of the "martyrs of the revolution" where slogans for justice were mixed with tears of their relatives and friends.

Sudan Tribune reporters noticed that the crowds in some areas launched their protests and gatherings hours before (05.00 PM) the official hour determined by the Forces for Freedom and Change.

The security authorities did not disperse peaceful demonstrations but closed three bridges to prevent protesters from crossing into Khartoum city.

The Police deployed barbed wire on the Manshiyya, Mek Nimir and Blue Nile bridges, to prevent protesters from crossing into Khartoum from Khartoum North and Omdurman cities.

The 13 July protests come 40th days after the killing of over a hundred protesters by the security forces on 3 June.

Sudanese used in their traditions to organize a traditional memorial service for the dead gathering family and friends on the 40th day after the death.

The FFC called on Friday evening, the Sudanese public, to participate in the processions of "Justice First."

The opposition alliance also identified 20 points of gathering for the demonstrations in the three cities of the capital (Khartoum, Khartoum North and Omdurman) which end at the homes of a number of victims of the sit-in.

The opposition coalition in its statement recalled that those responsible for the crimes and violations committed in the sit-in’s massacre must be held accountable

"These crimes cannot be negotiated by any political or trade union forces," the FFC said and called for an independent and transparent investigation into these crimes.

The opposition accuses the military junta of ordering the raid on the pro-democracy sit-in outside the Sudanese army headquarters in Khartoum. Over 128 people were killed according to the opposition as the health ministry officials say the death toll reached 61 people.

