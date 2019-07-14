July 13, 2019 (YEI) – Youth in South Sudan’s Yei River State have urged the country’s leaders to fully commit themselves towards the implementation of the peace deal signed in September last year.

President Kiir (R) and SPLM-Io leader Machar shake hands after the signing of the revitalized peace agreement on 12 September 2018 (photo AFP)

Speaking during celebrations to mark the country’s independence, the youth chairperson in the state, Satimon Ale urged citizens to reconcile and forgive one another for peaceful coexistence.

“I strongly believe with the implementation of the peace deal, development will prevail in the young nation,” he said Thursday.

The youth leader further appealed to the country’s citizen to organize themselves into groups in order to fight food insecurity.

Last month, United Nations agencies said an estimated 6.96 million South Sudanese will face acute levels of food insecurity by end of July.

President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar, and several opposition groups signed a peace deal last year to establish a transitional government by May 12, 2019.

However, the formation of the new coalition government was extended by six months to November after the parties failed to implement key provisions of the agreement such as creating a unified army and determining the number of states.

(ST)