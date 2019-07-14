Wau State minister tips citizens on insecurity fight

July 13, 2019 (WAU) - The local government and law enforcement minister in South Sudan’s Wau State, Michael Madut Chan has advised citizens to collectively play roles in fighting insecurity.

The official made the remarks while officially opening a workshop attended by at least 30 organized forces and civilians in Wau State on Friday.

“Let us concentrate on positive things that can make our people live together and we provide good security to our community,” he said.

The minister cautioned the workshop participants against using hate speeches and spreading harmful propaganda that incites people.

“Sometimes we live our professional job and we engage in community differences and spread rumors and negative things which disintegrate our people. We want our people to come together to live in peace and coexistence,” stressed Madut.

South Sudan’s civil war, which broke out in December 2013, has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced some 3 million and destroyed the country’s economy.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s arch-foes signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war.

(ST)