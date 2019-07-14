July 13, 2019 (JUBA) - The World Bank has suspended a company based in South Sudan for 15 months over allegations of corruption.

The South Sudanese company, The East African reported, has been undertaking the Uganda Teacher and School Effectiveness project.

The objective of the project is to support the government in improving teacher and school effectiveness in the public primary education system.

The $33 million project that Universal for General Construction and Trading Company handled was financed by the Global Partnership for Education through the World Bank to help the Ugandan government to improve standards in primary education.

The grant would reportedly go towards constructing in 138 schools in 31 districts; classrooms, functioning girls’ and boys’ toilets and access to water in the needy schools and improving teacher effectiveness.

The three-year World Bank project would reportedly benefit over 8 million pupils from new textbooks; a million pupils from improved teacher effectiveness in early grade reading teaching; 112,000 others from new classrooms and 80,000 from trained childhood caregivers.

