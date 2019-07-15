Sudan’s ruling junta appeals court ruling to restore internet



July 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s presidency legal adviser has asked a high court in Khartoum on Sunday to reverse the decision to restore the Internet service for the mobile phone in the country.

Yasir Mirghani, the secretary-general of the Sudanese Consumers Protection Society (SCPS) told Sudan Tribune that the legal adviser to the presidency, Haydar Ahmed Abdallah, filed an appeal with the Khartoum District Court requesting the cancellation of the decision to return the Internet services.

He said that the SCPS legal adviser objected to the appeal pointing to the absence of a presidential institution in the country, after the fall of ousted President Omer al-Bashir.

"We asked the legal adviser to bring a written accreditation to clarify who represents," Yasir further said.

Sudan’s ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC) ordered to shut down internet access to customers citing security concerns last month after a deadly raid on a pro-democracy sit-in in the capital Khartoum on 3 June

The TMC established its offices at the Sudanese presidency in Khartoum and used to hold meetings and receive visitors there.

On 9 July, a Khartoum court ordered telecommunication companies to restore the internet services in the country.

Yasir expected that the court will hold a hearing when the legal adviser of the Sudanese presidency submits his credentials issued by an authority he represents.

