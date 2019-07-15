 
 
 
Sudan opposition delays talks on constitutional document

Ismail Jalab SPLM-N SG (C) and other FFC representatives discuss with Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed after a meeting in Khartoum on 7 June 2019 (ST Photo)

July 14, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) have requested to postpone discussions on the Constitutional Document for Tuesday, an opposition official to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) on Sunday.

The statements came to deny reports that the FFC rejected to meet the Transitional Military Council (TMC) because of an article granting full immunity to the members of the Sovereign Council which could include some military suspected of crimes against protesters.

"We asked the African mediator to postpone until Tuesday to conduct further consultations, and the African mediator responded positively to our request," said Khalid Omer, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Congress Party and an FFC leading member.

Khalid further stressed that the text of the constitutional declaration is an important document they want to have needed time to study and to establish it on solid bases, pointing they had not negotiated it before with the TMC.

The Constitutional Document will serve as an interim constitution for the transitional period.

The Sudanese Communist Party on Saturday issued a statement denouncing the draft constitutional document stressing that it keeps laws restricting freedoms and the repressive Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Also, the leftist party pointed to the "unacceptable" political immunity of the Sovereign Council members introduced by the mediation.

Several opposition groups agree with the SCP in its criticism but say these issues have to be negotiated first but should not reject it before talks.

Opposition sources told Sudan Tribune that the FFC factions including the SCP held a "positive meeting" on Sunday to discuss the draft constitutional document.

The opposition groups say the delay would also allow to include the contribution of FFC armed factions, which are discussing in Addis Ababa with their allied political forces, ways to achieve peace during the transitional period.

Addis Ababa meeting between the FFC political and armed groups is also discussing among other the formation of the leadership council.

(ST)

