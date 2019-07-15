July 14, 2019 (JUBA) - The African Development Bank (AfDB) has allocated $24.7 million in support of a drinking water and sanitation project in war-torn South Sudan.

A section of the River Nile crossing Juba (Photo courtesy of the ministry for water)

The project, AfDB said in a recent statement, will benefit the cities of Bor in South Sudan’s Jonglei State and Renk in Upper Nile.

The strategic project to improve water supply and sanitation in South Sudan reportedly includes a component on the provision of water and sanitation to rural areas within the young nation.

“The integration of a rural water and sanitation component into relatively safe areas to be reached indicates that the project paves the way for increased support for water supply, sanitation and hygiene in these remote areas in the future,” said Osward Chanda, Director of the Water Security and Sanitation Division at AfDB.

With regard to hygiene and sanitation, a grant of nearly $2 million will ensure that schools and communities in eight targeted rural areas of Jubek State will benefit from 40 blocks of public/institutional latrines, which have yet to be built, as well as hygiene education, AfDB said.

South Sudan reportedly plans to start implementing the project to improve water supply and sanitation before the end of this year.

The project will benefit 300,000 people in Jubek State’s rural and urban areas.

(ST)