July 14, 2019 (JUBA) –South Sudan’s Strategic Defense and Review Board (SDRB) said the team has successfully completed critical security assessment for reforms in the sector, an official disclosed.

The head of the Strategic Defense and Security Review (SDSR) Board Secretariat, Col. Ufulle Gaaro Kenyi (courtesy photo)

Speaking during a workshop in the capital, Juba on Friday, the SDRB co-chair, Malek Ruben lauded the National Pre-transitional Committee (NPTC) for supporting activities of the board.

He said security reform is key in the implementation of the peace deal signed by South Sudan’s warring faction last year.

Malek appealed to the international community, civil society entities and religious leaders to support implementation of the peace deal.

The workshop was organized by Organization for Responsive Governance to allow members of security arrangements enlighten the public on the permanent ceasefire declared my warring parties.

In September last year, President Salva Kiir, opposition leader Riek Machar, and several opposition groups signed a revitalized peace agreement to establish a transitional government by May 12, 2019.

However, the formation of the new coalition government was extended by six months to November after the parties failed to implement key provisions of the agreement such as creating a unified army and determining the number of states.

(ST)