EU links normalization with Sudan to power transfer to civilians



July 14, 2015 (KHARTOUM) - European Union Foreign Affairs Council Monday reiterated calls for swift power transfer for a civilian-led authority saying it would not normalize relations with Sudan if they military council tighten grip on power.

The calls come in a statement issued after a briefing made by Pekka Haavisto Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs to the EU Foreign Affairs Council on his recent visit to Khartoum and the region for talks on power handover to civilian authority after the collapse of al-Bashir’s regime.

“A civilian-led transitional authority is the only partner with which EU-Sudan relations can be normalised,” said the EU statement.

“When Sudan embarks on a transition to civilian rule, the EU looks forward to supporting the country in tackling the social, economic and political challenges and implementing the necessary reforms, and will provide assistance accordingly,” further stressed the statement.

In statements to the Finnish news media Yle on Friday 12 July, Haavisto pointed to the weak ability of the military junta to lead the country adding “they admit it themselves” as he was commenting on reports about an aborted coup.

The EU “firmly” condemned the violent attacks on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June 2019, “which resulted in the killing and injuring of many peaceful civilian protesters, as well as sexual and gender-based violence”.

It further called to investigate all human rights violations and abuses in an independent and transparent manner, and that the perpetrators be held accountable for their acts.

The European diplomats also said concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan and renewed its commitment to help to address the needs of the affected population.

(ST)