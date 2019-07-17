 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 July 2019

UNISFA condemns the attack on peacekeepers

Ethiopian Peacekeepers patrols in Abyei Southern sector to enure that Misseriya and Ngok Dinka communities are sharing grazing land and water peacefully on 22 April 2017(Photo UNISFA)
July 16, 2019 (ABYEI) – The force commander for the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the disputed region of Abyei (UNISFA), Major General Mehari Zewde Gebremariam has strongly condemned the “unprovoked” attack by a group of unknown armed men its peacekeepers providing security at the Amiet market.

The attack, UNISFA said in a statement, left an Ethiopian soldier dead and another critically wounded, while five other people who included two women and an eight months child reportedly died.

The incident also several cattle allegedly rustled by the attackers.

“I am deeply concerned that peacekeepers who are working day and night to enable people to carry out their normal business activities at the Amiet market would come under any form of attack,” said General Mehari.

He warned that any attack on peacekeepers constitutes war crime and perpetrators would be held accountable if apprehended.

The force commander called on all the communities in Abyei to respect the arms free status of Abyei and warned against activities that are capable of further fuelling conflict within the Abyei box.

General Mehar, however, reaffirmed UNISFA’s commitment to continue working with all communities within Abyei box and seeks the cooperation and support of each and every person within the Abyei box to enable the mission to carry out its mandated task of providing security for the people and protection of civilians.

On 27 June 2011, the Security Council, by its resolution 1990, responded to the urgent situation in Abyei by establishing the UNISFA.

UNISFA’s establishment came after Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) reached an agreement in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to demilitarise Abyei and let Ethiopian troops monitor the area.

(ST)

  • 17 July 08:49, by Midit Mitot

    Attackers could be from Messierrya (Arab), UN peace keeping need to introduce Chapter VII, otherwise condemnation will continues.

    repondre message

    • 17 July 10:46, by Pakuai

      Midit Mitot,
      Don’t you losers often called yourselves, the *Israelis in Africa?* Your creeps called *Abeshas (so-called ethiopians)* have nothing to do with your Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), we are the Ethiopians. Your Abiye Ahmed, is a terrorist and so does your former ’Ngundeng re-incarnate, Mr. Riek Machar and his allies’ Mr. Midit Mitot, we killed your Riek Machar your Riek Machar in Juba>>

      repondre message

      • 17 July 10:55, by Pakuai

        on the 7/7/2016. The criminal didn’t go to their ’democratic republic of Congo (DRC). Our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’ fools. You have been playing games all along. ’with your child-like life styles’. Your Ngundeng superstitions and love of free other people things is what is always used by our enemies>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 July 11:47, by Midit Mitot

          Pakuai,

          Psychosis Man, you are always differ from the fact, How are you reboot or cockroach?

          repondre message

        • 17 July 13:08, by Midit Mitot

          Pakuai,

          Psychosis Man, you are always differ from the fact, are you reboot or cockroach?

          repondre message

          • 17 July 15:18, by Pakuai

            Midit Mitot,
            We don’t like rubbish idiot. I am the who help blasted your Riek Machar so-called Jesh Mabior (white army) here out of my home town, Bor
            ; your Nuers Ayod, Malakal and other small villages in 2014 after your Riek Machar let his balls carried him away for the second time in his nasty quest for power>>>>

            repondre message

            • 17 July 15:27, by Pakuai

              Your Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) are nothing to Ethiopia. No wonder you fools have let our country and our people always bullied by these low lives? Our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’, game is over fools.>>>

              repondre message

  • 17 July 16:44, by Joson Froster

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



