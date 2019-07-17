 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 July 2019

S. Sudan: China donates over 2,000 metric tons of rice to WFP

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 16, 2019 (JUBA) - The Chinese government on Tuesday handed over 2,185 metric tons of rice to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to support a school meals project in South Sudan.

JPEG - 72.6 kb
Part of an 18-truck WFP convoy crossing into South Sudan from Sudan, carrying 700 metric tons of food, in Nov 2014 (WFP video screen capture)

The deputy Country Director for WFP in South Sudan, Steve Nsubuga said the donation of the Chinese food items will be used to provide meals to at least 86,000 children in 230 schools across the country.

According to Nsubuga, with over two million children out of school in South Sudan, the food aid from the Chinese would boost efforts to increase education opportunities in the world’s youngest nation.

The charge d’affairs at the Chinese embassy in Juba, Liu Xiaodong, said the food aid is part of China’s efforts to help end food insecurity.

"This makes yet another example of China-WFP and South Sudan conducting successful trilateral cooperation in boosting food security and nutrition in South Sudan. Food assistance is essential to avoid humanitarian catastrophe in this country," he said.

On his part, South Sudan’s education minister, Deng Deng Hoc lauded the Chinese government for supporting the country’s education sector.

"I thank the Chinese government who supported this program through this donation and we hope more development partners will come in and do like the government of China and support this program as well," he said.

The donation is reportedly part of $7million contributed by China to the WFP for the purchases of rice and other essential items to boost food and nutrition assistance in South Sudan.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 July 10:12, by Landlord

    WFP should take Chinese rice straight to Cattle camps where free food lovers stay. we do cultivate for ourselves. it is the reason why Kiir keeps prolonging the war. donation for what?

    repondre message

    • 17 July 11:33, by South South

      You call yourself Landlord, who are your tenants? Monkeys or rats?

      repondre message

      • 17 July 12:39, by The Rhino

        Landlord,

        Good point, thank you!NAS forces should never allow those deadly food to even touch our soils!Worthless jienges who always wait for readymades and can’t produce anything for themselves can take it.No free food from China ever allowed in our territories, we cultivate, produce and feed ourselves with our own products,full stop!

        repondre message

        • 17 July 12:49, by The Rhino

          South South,

          Jienge beggar!The other day you were jumping up to sky after hearing that African Development Bank is releasing millions of dollars for relief projects in your stinking luaks,..today you are excessively salivating for free food from China and can’t wait to embrace some food ratios,..do you now see the difference between you worthless savages and us Equatorians?We totally rely on.....

          repondre message

          • 17 July 13:04, by The Rhino

            South South,

            ..ourselves and the natural ability to produce food, etc,for the whole community.We have farmers who categorically refused to live in refugee camps and be fed like animals,they say, they rather die in their fields cultivating for their communities.See the difference?You marauding jienges are not,..you exclusively depend on others and expect them to feed you like retarded babies,shit!

            repondre message

            • 17 July 14:44, by jubaone

              Rhino,
              I like that. Just use your pointed horn to pierce this jienge sloth Antonia aka South South. In 2015, the daily monitor in Juba captured and reported on a single-armed man in Gudele after Abuba bridge. He was seen farming his vegetable garden with one arm. Asked why! He said he wanted to rely on himself and pay for his kids. Very interesting while two-armed jienges only idled around.

              repondre message

      • 17 July 13:19, by Midit Mitot

        The bad part of this is, 1000 metric tons will not reach the destination safely. JCE Looters are there waiting.

        repondre message

      • 17 July 14:36, by jubaone

        Antonia aka South South,
        Chinese free food for lazy jienges, thats what they’re used to. Like idiots who go thirsty in the abundance of water, jienges who have had relative peace since 2005 could be feeding SS. The Aweil Rice Scheme could be revived with the oil money, but these lazy sloths rather wait for Chinese Rice treated with chemicals.

        repondre message

    • 17 July 11:34, by South South

      You call yourself Landlord, who are your tenants? Monkeys or rats?

      repondre message

    • 17 July 13:50, by Khent

      Even by Africa’s pathetic standards, South Sudan is a complete joke. We have a ’President’ that has absolutely no clue as to what his roles and responsibilities are; the imbecile constantly makes feeble pleas for his underlings to stop engaging in corruption and nepotism - as though his office was not designed and conferred with excessive (growing) Executive powers...

      repondre message

      • 17 July 14:03, by Khent

        ..a suite of powers with which he could effect change were his stated intentions and his insincere and stale rhetoric to even approach matching his actions thus far. What do we get instead? We get an increasingly erratic (and irrational) use of Executive Powers by an unqualified and befuddled maniac. Progress could be made tomorrow if the morons in Juba only realised how unqualified they are...

        repondre message

        • 17 July 14:21, by Khent

          ..A necessary first step to a graceful withdrawal from the political environment; one that would pave the way for a visionary and qualified younger generation — a generation that has not masterminded devastating conflicts and unnecessary bloodletting. At the heels of their departure, Salva Kiir, his ilk and the entirety of that generation could be given certain guarantees...

          repondre message

          • 17 July 14:32, by Khent

            ..We could have lasting peace, stability and prosperity if we then completely reconfigured and reformed the political environment. This would have to start with a Constitutional Convention; a Convention with the active participation of the leading experts in constitutional law from all over the world...

            repondre message

            • 17 July 14:38, by Khent

              ..The resultant constitution would have to be informed by and cater to our unique set of circumstances, challenges, experiences and dynamics. We could (should) have a Constitution that enables proper representation and diffuses power - particularly among the three (3) Regions and the 64 tribes. Imagine scrapping the one man imperial Presidency and forming a seven person Executive Council...

              repondre message

              • 17 July 14:49, by Khent

                ..A Council with two [2] representatives each, and three extra members [from the 3 Regions] put into play on an annual basis; the Executive Council should all have equal power and be Constitutionally required to come to a consensus. Instead of States, you could have a house of Nationalities in which every tribe is limited to two [2] Senators each...

                repondre message

                • 17 July 15:17, by Khent

                  ..So that every tribe gets a fair say in legislating laws - similar to how every U.S. State gets two [2] Senators; it would also be ideal to allow counties (in Referendums) to have of the option of joining Regional Governments where their Counties are situated. Everything from the Army, Intelligence Services, Federal Police and more should be equally divided on the basis of the three [3] Regions

                  repondre message

                  • 17 July 15:24, by Khent

                    ..Instead of having an ’army’ that represents and benefits only one tribe, you could mandate that the army be equally composed of personnel from the three [3] Regions; suppose you required 100, 000 troops... well, you would then require for each Region to provide 33, 000 troops and they would have to be intermixed, down to the unit level. That’s my two cents.

                    repondre message

                    • 17 July 15:32, by Khent

                      Message to Sudan Tribune

                      Could you please allow people to edit their posts. The absence of this option is really annoying. Thanks in advance.

                      repondre message

  • 17 July 17:13, by Eastern

    This is a further indictment to the leadership in Juba. Aweil Rice scheme was run aground under the current regime. Kiir went ahead and imported 1,000 tractors without any plan where these machines, their operators, etc would be financed. The longer Kiir remains at J1, the more South Sudan stinks...

    repondre message

  • 17 July 17:15, by Eastern

    Let regime apologists continue with their incoherent rants in support of the moron at J1....

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.