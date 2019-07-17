 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 July 2019

Sudanese parties agree on transitional political document

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

FFC delegates at the meeting with the TMC on the political and constitutional documents on 16 July 2019 (AFP Photo)
July 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The ruling military council and the opposition Forces for Freedom and Change have reached an agreement on the Political Declaration for the transitional period as they will continue talks on the disputed constitutional during the week.

The deal which has been endorsed in the first hours of Wednesday will be initialled during the day, as the final signing will take place in a ceremony attended by regional leaders once an agreement is concluded on the constitutional declaration.

The political declaration includes the three institutions: sovereign council, government and legislative council. Also, it tackles the transitional period tasks such as peace, economic reforms and humanitarian relief. Further, it reaffirms the investigation of crimes committed against civilians after the collapse of al-Bashir’s regime last April.

One of the most important issues in the political document is the number of the members of the collective presidency or the Sovereignty Council which will be composed of 11 members: six civilians and five militaries. Each of the two sides will appoint five members and they will pick the eleventh civilian member by consensus.

Initially, the military junta insisted that the eleventh member should be a former military but the FFC rejected this restrictive stipulation.

The political agreement establishes a rotating presidency. The Transitional Military Council will appoint the chairman of the Sovereign Council for 21 months followed by a chairman chosen by the FFC for the remaining 18 months.

According to the document, an independent investigation committee will be established to probe the bloody attack of 3 June that resulted in the killing of over a hundred civilians at the main sit-in area in Khartoum.

The parties in the upcoming days will deal with the constitutional document which defines the attributions and powers of the three organs of the transitional authority.

The FFC recently voiced its opposition to the absolute political immunity given to the TMC members in a draft text released by the joint mediation. Different proposals have been made to make it reversible in case of involvement in human rights violations, killing or other crimes.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 July 08:42, by Eastern

    This should be implementable not like the product of Omar Bashir’s coercion dubbed the R-ARCSS. Are SPLA and SPLM in Juba learning a thing....?!

    repondre message

  • 17 July 20:26, by Joson Froster

    The subject of Philosophy and its subcategories have been widely discussed in both the Western and non-Western world albeit with different focuses. Philosophy includes many different subfields involving investigation into our existence. These subfields include epistemology, ethics, logic, metaphysics, philosophy of science, social and political philosophy, and Metaphilosophy. Epistemology focuses

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.