 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 July 2019

UNMISS prevents inter-communal fights in Greater Lakes State

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

July 16, 2019 (RUMBEK) – The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) recently organized a forum to sensitize communities in the Greater Lakes region on the dangers of inter-communal fighting.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The forum, UNMISS reported on its website, was an early warning response to what it described as a potential revenge attack by the Rup community on their Pakam neighbours in the Greater Lakes.

“It is not easy to convince these youths not to seek revenge when their cattle have been stolen, but constantly engaging with them is yielding results. Every day we talk to them about the importance of peaceful co-existence with other communities,” Matur War Wang, the veteran executive chief of Among Piny county told UNMISS.

Having reportedly lost two sons during violent cattle raids, Matur is steadfast when explaining the danger caused by revenge attacks.

“If they [Rup youth] go for revenge, then the other people [Pakam community] will do the same and there will be no end to this violence,” he said.

According to UNMISS, frequent tensions and cattle raids, often claiming multiple lives, between the Rup, Pakam and Kuei communities saw the three groups sign a local peace deal.

In March and April, however, there were attacks aimed at stealing cows, which were a violation to the agreements that were signed.

“We are here to ensure that the earlier peace agreement that was signed by the Rup, Pakam and Kuei communities is not violated. When we got the early warning, we decided to come in and prevent any possible revenge attack plans from happening,” said Gibril Allan Toure, a civil affairs officer with UNMISS.

Meanwhile, for security reasons, the youth cattle keepers have reportedly moved their animals to the Among Piny county headquarters, where government forces can provide protection should they experience attacks from neighbouring communities.

Youth leaders at the forum also decried the continued existence of illegal arms in the area.

Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed many lives.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 July 16:34, by Khent

    Will we have people celebrating UNMISS doing what the ’government’ should be doing? God, this is pathetic! What is Juba doing to effectively end this sectarian violence? I really don’t understand what’s wrong with these (Lakes) people; they (as well as the Murle) are people that should not have their own police force, as they’ve proven themselves to be partial -> part of the problem...

    repondre message

    • 17 July 16:52, by Khent

      ..The sections of the Lakes area should come under Federal jurisdiction until this ends; a large military cordon sanitaire should be established between all warring sections ; a series of checkpoints should be strategically placed all over the Lakes areas and drones should cover the sky; you could launch miniature drones from helicopter pylons and arm them with rubber bullets...

      repondre message

      • 17 July 17:01, by Khent

        ..in order to reduce unintended casualties and to ensure due process when these savage cattle rustlers have their day in court; this is infinitely better than elevating them to something akin to martyrdom. Education will also be key to ending this madness.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.