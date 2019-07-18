 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 July 2019

Sudan’s political agreement fails to resolve difference over transitional parliament

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Ahmad al-Rabiah,(L), FFC representative and Mohamed Hamdan, the TMC deputy leader, after shake hands after initialling a power-sharing deal in Khartoum, Sudan, on 17 July 2019.(Photo Mahmoud Hjaj-AP)

July 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The political agreement reached Wednesday between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) did not resolve the difference over the legislative council composition as it provides that every party sticks to its initial position.

In accordance with the agreement, the FFC reiterated its position that 67% of the legislative council would be dedicated to the FFC groups as agreed last May; while the TMC reaffirmed its demand to review this percentage.

After the bloody raid on the pro-democracy sit-in on 3 June, the head of the Rapid Support Forces and TMC deputy head Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ’Hemetti’ claimed that the opposition FFC plans to disband his militia through a law to be adopted by the transitional parliament.

Since, he said the 67% of the opposition coalition should be reviewed, pointing to the need to include the groups that were allied to the former regime, the traditional and tribal leaders.

However, the text of the political agreement on the transitional institutions provides that the legislative council should be formed within 90 days from the establishment of the Sovereign Council.

Also, to avoid a constitutional vacuum, the agreement says that the legislative power will be exercised by the sovereign council and the government in a joint meeting.

Further, it says that any legislative bill lodged at the Sovereign Council will become a law if it is not voted by the joint meeting within 15 days.

The TMC and FFC are expected to resume meetings on Friday to discuss the constitutional declaration which defines the attributions and powers of the three organs of the transitional authority established by the political agreement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Who can unlock the current impasse in Sudan? 2019-07-01 06:44:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol Since the eruption of the Sudanese popular uprising on 19th December 2018, the protesters have made history. Not only have they unseated one of the longest-serving (...)

Victims of Sexual Violence in Sudan Deserve Justice 2019-06-19 07:16:08 by Tchérina Jérolon, and Daisy Schmitt Today, as we commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, we demand accountability for sexual crimes committed in (...)

Ezekiel Lol reignites political begging as a Freedom of Expression 2019-06-14 22:49:39 Gatdiet Peter Here, the question is: to what extent does a politician become a “political beggar”? A politician becomes a beggar and (re)focuses on the “politics of begging” as soon as (s)he has (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.