July 17, 2019 (BENTIU) - Four people were killed and seven others wounded in a revenge attack in South Sudan’s Northern Liech State on Monday.
The road ambush, eyewitnesses told Sudan Tribune, took place along Nhialdiu road, which is between Bentiu and Thuokchienglok.
The attackers, believed to be from Jagei-Nuer, killed a woman and three men.
All roads leading south of the state have reportedly been closed since Tuesday.
Citizens have also been warned by government to avoid using roads moving out of Bentiu town, as security forces are assessing situations.
In recent months, the Jikany, Jagei, Leek and Bul-Nuer borders have experienced fermented attacks of cattle rustling among the youth.
Last month, a similar attack along Nhialdiu road left six people wounded.
Since South Sudan’s independence in 2011, cattle raids and revenge attacks have claimed many lives.
(ST)
