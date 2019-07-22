 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 22 July 2019

Machar in Addis Ababa for meetings with UN officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).
July 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The head of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM-IO) Riek Machar arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Machar who is confined in Khartoum according to SPLM-IO officials will meet Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, on preventing sexual violence in conflict.

Also, he is expected to meet the African Union and IGAD officials during his stay in the Ethiopian capital.

SPLM-IO officials declined to comment on the reason for the meeting.

In 2018, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) documented 238 incidents of conflict-related sexual violence in South Sudan involving 1,291 victims, the majority being women and girls, with 10 male victims. Of the total number, 153 were children.

According to a report released in March 2019, (92) incidents were attributed to elements from the SPLM-IO led by Taban Deng and (84) incidents to elements of the SPLM-IO Machar.

The remaining sexual assaults were committed by various armed groups and unidentified gunmen who represent the majority (25 cases).

Machar is supposed to return to Khartoum after his meetings.

The opposition leader had declined calls by Salva Kiir to return to Juba, asking that the main tasks of the pre-transitional period be implemented first.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 July 07:07, by Pakuai

    Alleluiya! The mosters are finally coming out into the open! For those South Sudanese idiots who don’t listen, listen fools. Your fake PhD doctors of Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Amol, Nanak Agoot and Thomas Cirillo and Mr. Pagan Amuom are agents of the UN NEW WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT. They have sold themselves and their souls to ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT. They are not working in the interests of>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 July 07:29, by Pakuai

      For the readers of Sudan Tribune,

      This foreign online tabloid is very dangerous. They are the propagators of the current mess in our country and against our people fellows. Here are what l posted in the post above, the ’monsters’ and not *mosters*, Lam Akol and not *Lam Amol*, Majak Agoot and *Nanak Agoot* do you fellows get me. Sudan Tribune creeps, stop ’re-sub-edit’ my posts creeps you won>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 July 07:38, by Pakuai

        your dirty online disinformation against South Sudan and the South Sudanese people, but honestly speaking, the bucks stop with us on the ground. Anyway back to topic, the traitors and foreign puppets/stooges are not working on the interests of South Sudan and the South Sudanese people, but their UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT who the traitors sold themselves and their souls to>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 July 07:46, by Pakuai

          For those South Sudanese in the know, this UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT is pretty much very dangerous and would be most corrupt government on earth. This so-called UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT is to be ruled by ’elites, corporate bankers, lawyers, thieves, fake PhD doctors and all’s from Wall Street, Washington, UN building in New York, London, Nairobi, Adis Ababa, Journesberg, Brussels, Dubai>>

          repondre message

          • 22 July 08:01, by Pakuai

            etc and of course these elites would not be answerable to anyone since they don’t belong to any country, but big global corporations that don’t have borders to find them. Lowly informed South Sudanese fools. The criminals advocating this so-called UN ONE WORLD ORDER GOVERNMENT are the *illuminati, Ashoka secret societies, Bilderberg group, Comission for foreign relations (CFR)---the US foreign>>>

            repondre message

    • 22 July 07:57, by Midit Mitot

      Pakuai,

      Shit!!! psychosis man, nincompoop, dirty mouth piece, crook and true idiot, don,t talk shit with in coming President!

      repondre message

      • 22 July 08:34, by Pakuai

        Mr. Midit Mitot,
        Let your ’gat Machar and yourself’ grow the damn up to rule the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan with your *Ngundeng Buongiorno magic and superstitions* idiots. I am of the boys hped bombed your so-called *white army (Jesh Mabior)* out here Bor Town, after your Ngundeng Buong ’re-incarnate, gat Machar and his foreign backers’ let their balls carry them away for the second time>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 July 08:43, by Pakuai

          Mr. Midit Mitot,
          Your lawlessness has gone too far. You are told the truth but always learn is to keep playing balls and if your rubbish is later taken head-on then you cry foul that you are dying of hunger, diseases and all when you are piece of wretches of always chirp for wars with the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs like birds. Our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’, there are>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 July 08:53, by Pakuai

            some ’limits with you idiots’ Gambella region is your own country, but Anyuak country. Itang, Tharpam and Bilpam are the only you Must losers own (ed). Aloha is an Anyuak country, so does Jokou, Gambella, Jebel Bongo (the mighty SPLM/A millitary training centre,>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 July 09:02, by Pakuai

              again, it is not *Aloha*, it Akoba. Pachalla, Panyudu, Following, Dimmable are Anyuak countries. Our ’Nuers ke Nyantoc’, you have been warned a number of times. You are going to be shown your right place with your masters. Your Riek is dead long time ago in Juba, in 2016. He didn’t go to DR Congo, in the first place.>>>>

              repondre message

        • 22 July 08:49, by Midit Mitot

          Pakuai,

          Athoot. you bombed white army in Bor, kach, we went up to GutMakuur, where were you that time @Yahhhh cowardice cockroach?

          repondre message

  • 22 July 08:10, by Pakuai

    Trialateral commission, which has ’secretly usurped the US every agent of government by stealth* And their masters who pay for these creeps upkeeps, the *Rothchilds, Rockefeller, their gulf Arab states families and their big corporations and banking cartels and subsidiaries*>>>

    repondre message

    • 22 July 08:16, by Pakuai

      Lowly informed South Sudanese fools, final warning. Criminals Like Barack Hussein Obama, then UN secretary general, Mr. Ban Ki Moon, Susan Rice, our own Dr. Francis Mading Deng, Thabo Mbeki, Paul Kagame, Raila Odinga, Uhuru Kenyatta,>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 July 08:22, by Pakuai

        Malik Agar, Yasir Arman, former Abesh (so-called ethiopia) prime minister, former Tanzania prime minister, former Nigerian president, Mr. Ollusegan Obasanjo and other bunch of creeps who have sold themselves to these dirty secret societies>>>

        repondre message

      • 22 July 08:37, by Midit Mitot

        Pakuai,

        I thought that you are sound minded human being, but I have learned that you are completely mad, Sorry!

        repondre message

        • 22 July 09:50, by Malakal county Simon

          Pakuai/slave

          Be barking here and there in the name of Dr Machar, please hung yourself or leave South Sudanese peace_loving people’s to live in peace.... Can you??

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


How Salva Kiir going to be remembered in South Sudan history? 2019-07-21 07:16:53 By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak This article is focusing on Salva Kiir’s South Sudan Independence Day address, his successes, failures and most importantly, how history will judge and remember him since (...)

Why Sudanese should cautiously celebrate the political declaration? 2019-07-20 05:47:52 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol As Sudanese have every reason to celebrate the political declaration signed by the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and Transitional Military Council (TMC), one may (...)

Change in Sudan requires consensus between civilian and armed forces 2019-07-20 05:47:42 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Cleansing the Effects of the Systematic Demolition of the State of Sudan Over the past 30 years requires a minimum consensus agreement between the components of the (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)

Joseph Malwal Dong joined the SPLM/A -IO 2019-04-02 08:35:02 SPLM/A (IO) Press Release 1/4/2019 On Hon. Joseph Malwal Dong Joined the SPLM/A (IO) The leadership of the SPLM/A (IO) would like to seize this precious opportunity to announce to members and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.